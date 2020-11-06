It’s been over. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne shocked fans and viewers when she revealed she was splitting from longtime husband Tom Girardi — but it seems the pair spent “several months” apart leading up to the breakup.

“Erika and Tom had an unconventional marriage, spending a lot of time apart,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They would travel separately. Tom gave Erika a very lavish lifestyle, and she enjoyed it.” The 49-year-old “gained independence and confidence” after joining the cast of the hit Bravo series in 2015, it did wonders for her music career and seemingly took her away from Beverly Hills more and more often. “The exposure it has given for her singing career has given Erika a much larger fan base.”

An insider exclusively told In Touch that the pair, who got married in 1999, “were more like very close friends than husband and wife” following news of their split.

“Erika and Tom have led separate lives for years,” the source explained about the former flames’ relationship. “[She] would go off touring and doing her own thing, and Tom would do his.” The performer and the lawyer, 81, “realized it wasn’t working during lockdown” amid the coronavirus pandemic “when travel restrictions were enforced” in Los Angeles as well as worldwide.

“The pandemic is having a mental impact on everyone, and Erika’s been reflecting on what she wants moving forward,” the insider added. “Being married to Tom isn’t part of her plan.”

On November 3, the Pretty Mess artist announced she was parting ways from her husband of 21 years. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika told Us Weekly in a statement. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The same day, the reality star filed for divorce from the well-known attorney.