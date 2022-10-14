A major update. Kathy Hilton reveals that things are “awkward” with sister Kyle Richards following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion, but they’re working to mend their relationship.

“We have been texting. She’s been really busy and I’ve been busy, but she’s been working so she can’t get on the phone really,” Kathy, 63, tells In Touch exclusively at the DIRECTV Wives Night Out Event in New York City on Thursday, October 13. “You know, we’re sisters. We love each other and at the end of the day, we’re not gonna let anyone come between us.”

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Kathy was put in the hot seat during this season of RHOBH after an apparent meltdown during the cast’s trip to Aspen. Lisa Rinna, who was the only Housewife to witness Kathy’s alleged behavior, claimed she shared “how she really feels” about her fellow Bravo stars during the outburst, including her sister. Kathy apparently declared at one point that she would “f–king ruin Kyle.”

While she wasn’t present at the first part of the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Kathy joined the fellow housewives on stage for part two, where she went head-to-head with Lisa, 59.

“It was difficult, but it’s difficult also when there’s eight women and how can they possibly in a one-hour show or episode be able to get everything out there you want. So certain things get left out,” Kathy tells In Touch about the reunion. “I was very happy though, that I got to hopefully — we have to wait and see — that I was just speaking from the heart.”

As for where she stands with Lisa, the socialite says “never say never” about a possible reconciliation in the future. “That’s a very difficult question,” Kathy admits.

Now that she’s finished filming RHOBH for now, the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton is looking forward to BravoCon, which is taking place at New York City’s Javits Center from Friday, October 14, to Sunday, October 16. Kathy tells In Touch that it’s been “probably three weeks” since she’s filmed the reunion, so she’s looking forward to reuniting with some of her fellow housewives. “The time just goes by,” she says.

Of course, Kathy is also in the midst of continuing to promote the tequila brand Casa Del Sol, in which she’s an investor.

“I’m excited to be here for DirectTV and it’s an honor to be able to be here and to have our tequila. I’m getting all these compliments and people are really enjoying it,” she gushes to In Touch. “It is the first event that I’ve been involved with the tequila in New York.” Reporting by Diana Cooper