Is it hot in here, or is it just Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s romance? Randall Emmett and fiancée Lala Kent dished on what it’s like to double date with the hot and heavy couple, who met on the set of his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“They’re very passionate about one another and very happy, and I mean, it’s really sweet to see that I had a little hand in that,” the 49-year-old explained. “The chemistry was second to none, but I just thought, I’m a great director! I didn’t know there were these undertones and all that, and now, we spend a lot of time with them since they’ve been together and it’s really sweet and beautiful, and I’m really happy for both of them.”

Though they didn’t get to work on the movie for too long before filming was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, — whose real name is Colson Baker — likely met earlier in the production process. Deadline reports the Transformers alum was cast for the film in February, while the “Bloody Valentine” singer joined the cast mid-March.

“Let me tell you the joke I make about our double dates, and they know I say this to their face: Going on a double date with Megan and Colson, it’s like an individual date and a double date,” Randall continued. “The first half is very ‘double date.’ Everybody is conversing, we’re having fun, we’re laughing. The second half, they don’t even know our name. They’re just glued to each other!”

Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram

Unfortunately, not everyone is happy for the gorgeous pair. On August 5, Megan’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green seemingly shaded his former flame and mother of his children.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours,” the Jennifer’s Body star captioned a black and white selfie with the rapper. The duo showed off their toned abs in the photo with towels around their waists.

Hours later, the Desperate Housewives alum, 47, posted a slide show of his sons — Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 7 Bodhi, 6, Journey, 4, whom he shares with Megan — with a nearly identical caption. “Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours,” he wrote.

Awkward! Haters aside, Megan and MGK are clearly head over heels.