Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove called out Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll as a “narcissistic tw-t” after meeting him in Florida, and now the talented cook says she’s done with her own show following the feud!

The drama began on Tuesday, July 26, when Rachel posted a tweet with a story from Bravo’s website titled “Austen Kroll Explains Why That ‘Big Meeting’ Changed Everything for Trop Hop,” his Charleston, South Carolina, brewing company. Over it, she wrote, “Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] tw–t on @BravoTV.”

When fans questioned where her anger was coming from, Rachel wrote, “I’m at home … and have time.” One fan noted that she might get along well with Austen’s ex and costar, Madison LeCroy. “I’ve never met her. But I did have the unfortunate experience of being around him,” Rachel tweeted in response.

The reality star went on to explain the reason behind her tweet in her Instagram Stories the following day. “He was in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale where I live … we met up … but what was actually good was I met his brewing team,” Rachel wrote in her Instagram Stories, adding, “We were all hanging out. He didn’t like the fact that I don’t party and wasn’t doing his whole thing … being an idiot.”

She then added, “The guy’s an idiot … even when him and chep [Southern Charm star Shep Rose] threw my bag on the floor at up fronts while waiting to go do dress rehearsal.”

Rachel returned to Twitter later on July 27 and wrote, “I will no longer be accociated [sic] with organizations I don’t believe in,” adding hashtags for Below Deck, sparking speculation she could be quitting the show. She also added in the caption of an Instagram post, “I am done with Bravo and Below Deck!”

Fans begged her to rethink her position. One wrote, “Please don’t be done with Below Deck! You’re literally the best chef to be on that franchise,” while another added, “Nooooooooooooo, you’re my favorite chef on there.”

The fiery red head first appeared on season 8 of Below Deck, sailing around Antigua with Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew. While she proved to be a wizard in the gallery, she liked to party hard on her days off, leading to tension with other cast members. Rachel came back for season 9 a changed woman who had quit drinking and did her best to avoid drama, keeping her passionate personality reserved for the meals she whipped up, which constantly wowed charter guests.