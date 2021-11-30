Will they end up together? Winter House fans saw the instant chemistry between cast members Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller on season 1 of the series, keeping many on their toes after the finale aired on November 24. If you’re curious about where they stand now, keep reading below for all the latest details.

Their romance caused some onscreen drama.

In the action-packed finale, Amanda Batula pulled Austen to the side to have a heart-to-heart about his intentions with Ciara, and things got heated.

“I believe in, like, finding out the full story,” Amanda argued on the November 24 episode, explaining that she didn’t want Ciara to get hurt. “As nicely as I can, none of your f–king business. I have not had a chance to speak to Ciara, so it’s none of your f–king business,” he replied.

His friendship-turned-love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard also caused the tension to reach a boiling point in that moment and even after cameras stopped rolling.

Courtesy Ciara Miller/Instagram

Austen revealed they parted ways after season 1.

Despite the dramatic finale, Ciara and Austen continued to date after filming wrapped but opted to call it quits before getting too romantically involved.

“As much as I hate to admit it, I just wasn’t fully over [my ex Madison LeCroy] and at a place to move on like that,” Austen told Entertainment Tonight about his former romance with the Southern Charm star on November 10.

The exes had an on-off relationship for nearly three years before breaking up for good in December 2020. Less than a year later, Madison announced her engagement to boyfriend Brett in October 2021 after just six months of dating.

“I don’t want to be a half-present boyfriend [to Ciara],” Austen explained about his experience on the new Bravo reality show. “It was easy to be in it and to have fun in the house, because we were on vacation, and then when we left, yeah, we hung out in New York and she came down to Charleston, and it was just full of laughs and this and that. Then, I was like, ‘OK, but you’re flying back to Atlanta,’ [which] is where she was living at the time. So that’s kind of where it was left. We talk but never like it was in the house once life began to move on.”

Zack DeZon/Bravo

They’re not ruling out a future together.

“Yes, we are both single,” Austen said in a follow-up interview with People on November 17. “You never say never. Craig [Conover] thinks I’m going to end up with her.”