Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson discussed their goal to get back the money June “Mama June” Shannon stole from the teen in a teaser clip for the Friday, April 12, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis shared exclusively with In Touch.

The clip began with Alana, 18, explaining she returned home to get her driver’s license and confront June, 44, about the money she took from her Coogan account. The account was previously set up to hold money Alana earned as a child star, which she was granted access to when she turned 18.

As Alana drove Lauryn, 24, following her driver’s test, the sisters predicted that their mother would cry to make them “feel sad.”

“The fact that, like, we had this big blow up argument with Mama. We’ve talked about the money and she was like, ‘What do you want me to do about it?’” Lauryn said, adding that Alana wants her “f–king money back.”

Alana admitted that the entire situation was “crazy” to her, noting that June “takes no responsibility.”

Lauryn then pointed out that June said she did what she was “supposed to do” with the money, though she argued that the matriarch wasn’t thinking as “a f–king mother.” She added, “Which makes you a bigger piece of f–king s–t.”

“She thinks, like, everything’s just gonna be OK,” Lauryn, who was granted custody of Alana in 2022, said. “Like you’re just gonna forget about the money that’s gone.”

The TV personality then explained in a confessional that she “didn’t go into detail” with Alana about exactly how much money was missing from the account. “I didn’t want her to be, like, freaking out or have anxiety or anything like that. I didn’t mess up her driver’s test,” Lauryn continued. “Hopefully Mama can be adult enough when she comes over to take responsibility for her own actions.”

While Lauryn was skeptical about June paying Alana back, the former beauty pageant contestant was determined to get her money. “I don’t care if we gotta go through the court,” she told her older sister, adding that they likely won’t be able to deal with it through the legal system. “We’re gonna do something about it … on our own.”

WeTV

The sisters prepared to confront June after fans watched Lauryn learn there was only $30,000 in Alana’s Coogan account earlier in the season. June denied she did anything wrong on the show, while she also posted a lengthy TikTok video claiming she didn’t learn about Coogan accounts until Alana appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on ​WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.