While Priscilla Presley’s most high-profile relationship was with her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, she allegedly saw a future with the late Robert Kardashian Sr. following her divorce in the mid-1970s.

“Priscilla made Robert very happy,” Joni Migdal, a close friend of both Robert and Priscilla, 78, told Jerry Oppenheimer while researching for his 2017 book, The Kardashians: An American Drama, according to Page Six. “He wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan.”

The pair quickly began a whirlwind romance, with insiders stating that they experienced love at first fight. However, Elvis – who Prisiclla was married to from 1967 until 1973 – allegedly got in the way of their relationship at times.

According to Jerry’s research, Robert would regularly complain that Elvis would sporadically call Priscilla and sound erratic while they were together. When the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer unexpectedly called, Priscilla “would put the bedside receiver on the pillow between her and Robert and allow him to listen in on the King’s intimate conversations with his ex-wife.”

Larry Kraines, a close family friend of the Kardashians, told Jerry that he remembered Robert calling Priscilla “terrific,” though said he often complained that Elvis wouldn’t “stop controlling her.”

Meanwhile, Priscilla allegedly wasn’t thrilled with Robert’s controlling behavior and believed he wanted to turn her “into a domesticated Armenian housewife, and that infuriated Priscilla.”

“Priscilla once tried to make dinner for Robert because he kept asking her, so Priscilla said that one night she cooked asparagus, and she made this and she made that, and she went out of her way to make it perfect, and he HATED it,” Joni claimed. “She said that after that meal, he never suggested that she make dinner for him again.”

Following the incident, Priscilla made it clear she wouldn’t marry Robert and promised to be legally single “until Elvis dies.” The “Jailhouse Rock” singer later passed away in 1977, though Priscilla never married anyone else.

After Robert and Priscilla called it quits, the attorney went on to marry Kris Jenner in 1978. The pair welcomed kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian before they divorced in 1991.

Robert later married Jan Ashley in 1998, and their wedding was annulled the following year. He then tied the knot with Ellen Pierson in August 2003 and remained with her until his death following his battle with esophageal cancer in September of that year.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Kris, 68, recently made headlines when she reflected on her affair that led to the end of her marriage to Robert during an October episode of her family’s Hulu show.

“I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions,” she told Khloé about why she was unfaithful.

She added that she wasn’t sure why she felt the need to cheat. “He was such a great husband and such a great dad and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else,” Kris said about Robert. “And I made a huge mistake. That’s my life’s biggest regret.”