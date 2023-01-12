Always known as the King of Rock, Elvis Presley was adored by millions around the world. Unfortunately, the late rock star died when his and ex-wife Priscilla Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was only a child.

Keep reading to find out everything about Presley’s cause of death.

Elvis Presley Cause of Death

The “Heartbreak Hotel” artist died from a heart attack in his Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, appearing to have fallen off his toilet before dying. He was discovered on the floor of his bathroom face down.

When Did Elvis Die?

The Mississippi native died at the age of 42 on August 18, 1977.

Snap/Shutterstock

How Old Was Lisa Marie Presley When Elvis Died?

Lisa was just 9 years old when her father was found dead.

What Did Priscilla Presley Say About Elvis’ Death?

Decades after her former husband’s death, Priscilla opened up about how she reacted to the news on that day in 1977.

“I love him. I still love him. I’ve never not loved him. Ever,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in December 2016. She also explained how she coped with Elvis’ death in her 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, revealing that she “wanted to die.”

“I locked myself in the bedroom,” Priscilla began. “And left instructions that I would not speak to anyone, that I wanted to be alone.”

She continued, “Love is very deceiving. Though we were divorced, Elvis was still an essential part of my life. Over the last years, we’d become good friends, admitting the mistakes we’d made in the past and just beginning to laugh at our shortcomings.”

The former couple were married from 1967 to 1973. The “Suspicious Minds” musician was known for having affairs with multiple women throughout his marriage. However, their divorce was nevertheless amicable, and Elvis and Priscilla remained friends.

“Elvis and I were very close, even after we divorced,” Priscilla added in her book. “He would still come over to my house. I would still sit in his lap. He would still call me my pet names that he gave me. He would still come to my house at two o’clock in the morning and talk for hours, and when I went to Graceland, it’s the same thing.”

She added that they had “become closer and had more understanding and patience for each other than in [their] married life.”

What Did Lisa Marie Say About Her Father’s Death?

When reflecting on the 2022 Baz Luhrmann biopic, Elvis, Lisa penned a heartfelt note via her Instagram about the “spectacular” film, which starred Austin Butler as the late singer.

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” Lisa wrote in May 2022. “You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”