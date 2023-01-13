Rising star! Riley Keough has had an impressive career even before she landed the lead role on Amazon Prime Video’s miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Riley Keough’s Net Worth?

Riley has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Riley Keough Make a Living?

The California native – who is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough – began her career in the entertainment industry as a model at the age of 15.

She modeled for brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior, while she also posed for the covers of Vogue and Japanese Elle.

Riley made her film debut in the 2010 film The Runaways, which starred Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart. She went on to appear in movies including The Good Doctor (2011), Jack & Diane (2011), Magic Mike (2012), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Lovesong (2016), Logan Lucky (2017), Zola (2020), The Devil All the Time (2020) and The Guilty (2021).

In 2016, Riley – who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley – landed a lead role in season 1 of Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience. In 2017, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series award at the Gracie Awards.

She continued to work in television when she starred as Lauren Reece on Amazon Prime Video’s 2022 series The Terminal List.

The It Comes at Night actress will next star as the titular character in Daisy Jones & The Six, which is based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name and is set to premiere on March 3, 2023.

How Else Does Riley Keough Make Money?

In addition to acting and modeling, Riley had worked behind the scenes on several projects. She produced the 2018 film Welcome the Stranger, which she also starred in alongside Abbey Lee and Caleb Landry Jones.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Riley made her directorial debut with the 2022 drama War Pony. She codirected the film with Gina Gammell, while Riley and Gina cowrote the project with Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy.

While Riley didn’t follow in her family’s footsteps by pursuing a music career, she has appeared in music videos for Justin Timberlake’s 2013 song “TKO” and Orville Peck’s 2022 song “Hexie Mountains.”