It’s set to be the event of the year for British high society. In June – the Duke of Winchester – godfather to Prince William’s son Prince George, as well as Prince Harry’s son, Archie – will wed Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in front of members of the aristocracy, including King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Princess Kate.

Notably absent from the guest list are Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, who, according to a palace source, have been essentially banished from royal social circles. Tension between Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, and his family members began in 2020, and was recently reignited by the publication of Obid Scobie’s new tell-all, Endgame (a Dutch version of the book reportedly outed Charles, 75, and Kate as the royal racists Harry and Meghan spoke of in a 2021 TV interview). Now Harry’s former associates are choosing sides. A source exclusively tells In Touch, “The fact that Harry and Meghan are being excluded from these types of events is a clear sign the British aristocracy has closed the door on them.”

Not Welcome

In a bid to save face, Harry and Meghan have been telling friends they declined the invite to Hugh Grosvenor’s summer nuptials after receiving the “save the date” to avoid potentially awkward interactions with William and Kate, both 41. But some are saying the decision came from Hugh, says the source, whose late father and Charles were longtime friends. (Hugh’s no stranger to royal scandals taking center stage — during the 2004 wedding of his sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor, all eyes were on Charles’ then-girlfriend Camilla, who was forced to sit several rows behind the future king.)

Either way, the source says there’s “a huge sense of relief that Harry and Meghan won’t be there,” adding that William is likely to be best man. “The idea of everything being overshadowed by a run-in between the Sussexes and the Waleses is unimaginable.”

Steering Clear

It’s the nail in the coffin for Harry and Meghan’s social life. “They still have some people who talk to them and would see them if they’re in the U.K., like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice,” says the source, “but as far as those who are loyal to The Firm, Harry and Meghan are off the list. Nobody’s going to risk crossing or upsetting Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They have the power.”

It’s quite the fall for the once-favored member of the elite crew. “It saddens people because they have such fond memories of how Harry used to be, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first,” says the source. “But between all the bashing they’ve done and the sheer chaos and negativity that surrounds them, the consensus is it’s just not worth bothering with them.”

Whole New World

Harry blames William for his current standing. “It’s clear that people are being made to choose sides, and of course Harry believes William has instigated certain snubs and social exclusions,” says the source. Instead, Meghan has been encouraging Harry to embrace his new life and pals in California, where the pair live with Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. “Meghan has told Harry that whoever has turned against him isn’t a real friend anyway, and Harry agrees,” says the source, “but he still feels down. Being such an unpopular figure is an extremely difficult reality to live with.”