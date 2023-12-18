Despite being a literal prince, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison, is not going to be getting all of the presents on his Christmas wish list this year.

Meghan, 42, revealed Archie’s newly discovered love of photography during a Q&A for a screening of the short film The After with the film’s director, Misan Harriman. The mother of two said that the 4-year-old wants a Leica for Christmas.

“The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan said, explaining that Archie’s passion for the art of photography comes from watching family friend Misan, who has photographed the family over the years. “Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan.’”

“I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,’” Meghan continued, before turning to Misan, saying, “So, thank you for the inspiration across the board.”

While Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, 39, who also share daughter Lilibet, have had “zero contact” with the royal family this holiday season, the pair are excited to be “creating new traditions” as a family of four.

“This holiday season will be difficult for Harry and Meghan. They’ve all but been forgotten,” a source told Life & Style earlier this month after the pair were excluded from King Charles III’s 75th birthday celebration in November. “[Meghan and Harry] are expected to just spend the holidays with her mom.”

The insider added that the California-based couple’s inner circle “has become very small” since their move to Montecito in 2020. “Meghan doesn’t hang out with a lot of her friends anymore and has fallen out with a few of them. They have many celebrity acquaintances who live nearby, but not tons of close and Harry has not made many new friends,” the source continued.

Despite the pair previously spending the holidays with the royal family, the Suits actress previously told E! News that she and Harry are “enjoying every moment” while creating holiday traditions with their little ones. “I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

“Christmas in the States is a lot different for Harry,” the insider told Life & Style. “But this holiday season, Harry and Meghan are both trying to focus on all of the blessings they do have,” the source continued, adding that, prior to her death, “Queen Elizabeth II was fond of her traditions.”

“It is bittersweet for him to now see Archie and Lilibet grow up without the same influences — and without a big group of cousins to run around with, like he always had,” the insider noted.