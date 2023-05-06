A new, choice royal era. King Charles III’s coronation concluded on May 6, after months of anticipation, and the newly crowned king appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family. Some, however, were missing. Keep reading to find out who was on the coronation balcony and who was snubbed.

Who Was on the Coronation Balcony?

Joining the newly crowned king and queen were Prince William and Princess Kate, who made their balcony debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They were accompanied by their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Other royals seen alongside the senior members were Princess Anne and husband Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Was Prince Harry on the Coronation Balcony?

Despite being the king’s son, Prince Harry did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation. The high profile appearance was reserved for senior working members of the royal family and the king’s pages.

Commenting on the matter in April, royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly of Harry’s role on the day, “Harry isn’t part of the procession or the balcony appearance. Do you remember the very final balcony shot of [Queen Elizabeth] after the [Platinum] Jubilee [in June 2022]? It was [Elizabeth], Charles and Camilla, and William, Kate, and her three children. That’s the message to the world, and that message will be pushed out again [after the coronation].”

Was Prince Andrew on the Coronation Balcony?

In addition to Harry, Prince Andrew was not included on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation concluded. The Duke of York stepped back from his royal duties and almost all of public life after he was accused of sexual assault in 2019.

Has Prince Harry Left Great Britain Already?

After CBS News confirmed that Harry would not be attending the post-coronation lunch, multiple reports detailed that the Duke of Sussex was heading straight back to Heathrow Airport to catch a flight for the United States. As he did not join his family back at Buckingham Palace, it is likely that Harry will not be included in any official portraits taken of the newly crowned king and queen and the rest of the royal family.