Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance in New York City while visiting One World Observatory on Thursday, September 23.

The U.K. native, 37, and the former Suits actress, 40, who share son Archie and daughter Lilibet, both dressed in black for the occasion. Harry and Meghan were joined by NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife, Chirlane McCray, their son, Dante de Blasio, and NYC governor Kathy Hochel.

In January 2020, the pair released a joint statement announcing they would be stepping down as senior royals. Later, in February 2021, Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, confirmed their exit was permanent. Since then, tensions between the couple and other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William, have been high.

However, Queen Elizabeth, 95, did reach out to Harry via Zoom in honor of his 37th birthday on September 15, a source told In Touch at the time. “She told him that she is proud of him and Meghan for making it on the cover of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people,” the insider noted. “She hasn’t got hold of a copy yet but saw it on the news. She got to see Lilibet and Archie on the call, too, which she was super happy about.”

As for Harry’s actual birthday celebration, he spent quality time with his family of four at their home in Montecito, California. “He didn’t ask for any presents because he’d prefer the money went charity, but Meghan wasn’t going to let him go empty-handed and surprised him with a sentimental gift that she designed herself,” a separate source revealed to Closer Weekly.

“She baked him a big cake coated in icing sugar and Archie made his dad a colorful card and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him with Meghan,” added the insider. “He loves singing.”

It’s unclear whether or not Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 3 months, traveled to New York City with their parents.

Meghan and Harry will be attending Global Citizen Live on Saturday, September 25, in Central Park “to continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” Global Citizen wrote.

