Prince Harry reportedly hopes to return to London soon and offer a helping hand to the royal family amid father King Charles III’s and sister-in-law Princess Kate Middleton’s battles with cancer.

“He’s eager to return to London and help take up some of the slack now that the medical issues of the king and the Princess of Wales have thrown the monarchy into a state of crisis,” royal author Christopher Andersen, who penned The King: The Life of Charles III, told Hello! Canada in an interview published on Wednesday, April 10.

Harry, 39, is expected to return to the U.K. in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. He is reportedly listed as a speaker at a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, according to Express.

“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been penciled in as a TBC (to be confirmed),” a source told the publication on March 27.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, are also reportedly in talks to attend the event only if Meghan, 42, attends.

“Harry is hoping that they will join him so that they can all enjoy the service, and everyone can meet up with members of his family while they are over,” the insider told Express.

The Spare author’s return for the anniversary of the Invictus Games would mark his first time in the U.K. since his brief visit with Charles, 75, after the king’s cancer diagnosis was announced in February. One day after Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer — a source has since exclusively told In Touch that he is battling pancreatic cancer — Harry flew to London and met with his father for just 45 minutes before flying back home to California.

“He was actually prepared to step in and temporarily resume his official duties in light of his father’s illness,” a source exclusively told In Touch after the visit. “[But Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla] quickly shut that down.”

Royal watchers were hit with another shock when Kate, 42, announced on March 22 that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests following her planned abdominal surgery in January found cancer present in her body. Though there have been reports that Harry would like to visit his sister-in-law, a source told Daily Beast in March that Kate and William, 41, are reportedly not interested in having him.

“Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids,” a friend of the couple told the outlet. “A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that.”