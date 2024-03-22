king charles given 2 years to live with pancreatic cancer

Less than two months after Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, sources exclusively reveal to In Touch that the king is battling pancreatic cancer and has been given two years to live.

While the royal family has kept tight-lipped about the specifics of Charles’ illness, including the type of cancer he has, a source exclusively confirms to In Touch that the king’s diagnosis is known to be an open secret among royal staffers.

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” a second insider adds. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

Getty

Buckingham Palace confirmed on February 5 that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. He received his diagnosis after having surgery for a benign enlarged prostate on January 26.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace’s statement said. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The monarch has since attended a few public engagements. “Charles is keeping up with some appearances, not only to squash the wild conspiracy theories and false reports of his death, but to ensure people that he’s still able to perform his duties as king,” the second source says, adding that Charles is “following doctors’ orders and willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least.”

Charles became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. He formally accepted the royal title at his coronation in May 2023. “It’s a tragedy that Charles won’t be able to follow in his mother’s footsteps of leaving a lasting legacy,” the first insider admits.

Getty

Amid the king’s cancer battle, his wife, Queen Camilla, his sister, Princess Anne, and his eldest son, Prince William, have stepped in to attend engagements that he’s had to miss. “His aides can tell that Charles still worries about his legacy,” the second insider shares, adding that the head royal “tends to worry himself” with thoughts about whether William, 41, who’s next in line for the throne, is ready to take his place as king.

Meanwhile, the family is remaining optimistic about Charles’ condition in front of the public. “He’s doing very well,” Camilla, 76, said during a visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, March 21. “He was very disappointed he couldn’t come.”

The palace has not given a formal update about Charles’ health in weeks, but did shut down reports that he had died on Monday, March 18. “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official private business,” Buckingham Palace’s statement said.