Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Cazzie David, daughter to Larry David, seemed to subtly share her support for Kanye West amid the two stars’ messy feud over Kim Kardashian.

Kanye, 44, shared a photo from Pete’s friend and stand-up comedian Dave Sirus on Sunday, March 13. The photo was of Pete with a microphone in hand, sporting a black shirt and baseball cap, and what looked like a mesh white bag over his face. The rapper shared the photo to his Instagram page, captioning it with a “goodbye” hand emoji. Fans were quick to notice that Cazzie, 27, liked the photo, which was noted as a subtle form of support to Kanye amid his public ongoing feud with Pete.

That same day, Dave, 44, posted text messages that allegedly took place between the Donda 2 and Saturday Night Live star on Instagram, where the comedian called the rapper an “internet b—h boy” for refusing to talk to Pete in person. “Oh you using profanity,” Kanye allegedly responded to Pete in the text messages. “What are you doing right now?” Pete allegedly responded with “In bed with your wife,” sharing a shirtless photo of himself in a bed lying down.

Cazzie dated Pete from 2016 to 2018, right before The King of Staten Island star publicly announced his relationship with Ariana Grande on Instagram. The Eighty-Sixed star shared details of the pair’s breakup in her memoir No-One Asked For This, alleging that the actor dumped her over text. She said she “shook uncontrollably” and “screamed in agony” when Pete covered up all his tattoos to her and moved on with now ex-fiancé, 28-year-old Ariana.

The scriptwriter seemingly came to terms with the breakup when she revealed in 2020 that she and The Suicide Squad star were friends again, thanking him in her book acknowledgments. “Pete. I love you,” she wrote. “Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

Kim, 41, and Pete began dating in late 2021, and the feud between the comedian and rapper has been an ongoing public media frenzy since then. Kanye even went so far as to “behead” Pete in his music video for the song “Eazy,” and has defended the action.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage to Kanye and was declared legally single on March 2, 2022. Kim shares four kids with the Yeezy founder, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.