Exclusive Pete Davidson Needed a ‘Gentle Nudge’ From Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor to Get His Own Place

Starting fresh! Pete Davidson has officially moved out of his mom Amy Davidson‘s house and bought his own “1.2 million pad” following a “gentle nudge” from new girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Phoebe is a down-to-earth girl, but she doesn’t want to date a 27-year-old man who lives in his mom’s basement!” the insider adds, noting that the Bridgerton star, 25, “thinks that Amy is awesome and says it’s great that they’re super close.” When it comes to the Netflix actress and Saturday Night Live comedian’s budding relationship, “being in a long-distance relationship is difficult enough.” The source says that they need “private time when they’re together, which is almost impossible when his mom is lingering around.”

The insider also explains that “Pete, himself, feels mature enough to move into his own apartment.”

The King of Staten Island actor, for his part, first revealed his plans to get his own place to live during the February 20 episode of SNL, which coincidentally was hosted by another Bridgerton star, Regé-Jean Page. “In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine’s because it’s the first time being alone wasn’t my fault,” Pete joked while appearing on the “Weekend Update” segment. “I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I’m officially moving out of the house. I am, yeah. One of us has to go.”

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Shutterstock

As for his budding romance with Phoebe, In Touch confirmed on March 23 that Pete and the actress are officially dating. They first sparked romance rumors earlier that month after fans spotted the duo out and about in the U.K. on multiple occasions. At the time, a source told Life & Style that Phoebe is “exactly the kind of woman Pete needs to keep him grounded.”

“Pete goes after what he likes; he’s actually got good game,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “Phoebe is a huge rising star. She can have anyone! At the end of the day, it’s all about chemistry. She’s totally his type — she’s gorgeous, sweet and he’s a sucker for a British accent.”

The Big Time Adolescence star is no stranger to a high-profile romance. Pete proposed to Ariana Grande in June 2018 after two months of dating. The couple eventually called it quits in October that same year. Since then, the Staten Island native has also been romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber.