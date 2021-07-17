So grown up! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s son Pax Jolie-Pitt was spotted rocking a trendy outfit while going on an In-N-Out run in Los Angeles on Friday, July 16.

In photos obtained by Hollywood Life, the 17-year-old was all smiles as he donned a white tee and matching white bucket hat along with bright pink shorts with whales on them. The A-list kid also rocked long white socks and white Vans sneakers.

Pax’s parents are still involved in a bitter divorce and custody battle after their 2016 split. Brad, 57, and Angelina, 46, share six kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. In June, Us Weekly obtained new documents filed by the Maleficent star’s lawyers that claimed three of the former couple’s children wanted to testify against their father in court.

“The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on. The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally,” the documents state. “Three of the children have asked to testify. To make any of the children endure what may be a futile and void proceeding is beyond unjustified. It is cruel.” Maddox reportedly testified against his father in March. “It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

In late May, Pitt was awarded joint custody of the pair’s children. In the motion, the judge noted that Jolie’s previous testimony — in which she accused her ex of domestic violence — leading up to this decision “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.” Jolie immediately filed a request to modify the judge’s order, which means the custody battle is still ongoing.

In the meantime, the father of six is thrilled to be granted a “fresh start” with his children after winning join custody, a source told In Touch in May. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor is “over the moon now” that the “nightmare” of the custody battle “is behind him” for now. Brad “feels like he’s finally gotten a fair chance in his years-long court battle with Angie over the kids,” the insider gushed. “That’s all he’s ever wanted: a fair shot.” The source added, “Brad is more content today than he’s ever been.”