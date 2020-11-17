Looks like we’ve got a mini Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio on our hands! The Jersey Shore OG reveals his daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert, definitely takes after him in the personality department while speaking exclusively with In Touch.

“She’s like me, she’s a little prank war champion,” he shares about the sweet 7-year-old. “She hides everyone’s phones. She hides everyone’s things. You know, she’s funny. She is. She, I mean, she makes me laugh.”

Shutterstock;Courtesy of Amanda Markert/Instagram

Watching his child play feels like looking in the mirror for Pauly, and it’s made him wonder about a few things. “She runs around yelling like I do,” he adds. “She’s so loud … am I that loud?”

And that’s not all Pauly and Amabella have in common. The cutie seems to have inherited her dad‘s love of videogames … even if they’re not necessarily appropriate for her to play just yet. While chatting with the rest of the cast about their biggest “parenting fails,” Pauly admits he struggles to stop her from playing the more adult games at his house.

Courtesy Amanda Markert/Instagram

“I have this arcade upstairs,” he says. “It’s sorta kid-friendly — [I have] basketball and air hockey — but instead of wanting to play that, she wants to play Mortal Kombat. So I have a 7-year-old girl upstairs playing Mortal Kombat. I’m like, ‘This is not good.'”

It’s definitely been tougher for Amabella to visit her dad’s home arcade amid the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, both of her parents are prioritizing her education and finding ways to make it work. “It’s really difficult to see her, but thank God for technology and the FaceTimes,” he says. “She’s able to do school at home, and I can [do] school with her online, too. So thank God for technology is all I’m going to say. Yeah. And wifi.” The hunk added that his mini-me is “doing good” in her classes and keeping spirits high despite the craziness of 2020.

“I’m proud I’m a father,” Pauly told TMZ when he first revealed he welcomed a child with a woman named Amanda Markert following a one night stand in 2013, adding that he was “excited to embark on this new part of my life.” It looks like he’s only gotten better at this whole parenting thing!

Watch the video above for In Touch‘s full exclusive interview with Pauly D and the Jersey Shore cast.