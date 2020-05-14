Wait, that’s Pauly D? The Jersey Shore star (real name: Paul D. DelVecchio Jr.) shared a new video of his normal hair on TikTok. For a second, we didn’t recognize him without his signature styled spikes, which he calls the “blowout.” The reality TV personality knew his ‘do would shock fans as he joked, “No gel, who dis?”

Pauly, 39, dropped the shocking TikTok on Thursday, May 14. To the tune of “Myself” by Bazzi, a popular song on the video-sharing platform, he showed fans just how different he looks with his natural hair versus his trademark quaff. “I always wondered what it looked like with no gel,” one fan commented. “He looks good,” wrote a second. “Honestly, you look cute without all [of that]!” agreed a third. “Go natural!”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It’s not the first time the MTV star has highlighted his hair without any product in it. He also let his waves out in June 2019, garnering similar reactions from fans. But though it’s a popular look, he seems to prefer his go-to blowout, which he joked is “windproof, waterproof, soccer proof [and] motorcycle proof” on Jersey Shore. “I am not sure if my hair is bulletproof,” he added playfully. “I am not willing to try that.”

Famously, he also ditched the style in 2010 when he dressed up as Justin Bieber for Halloween, swapping out the spikes for his version of the Biebs’ swoosh. However, he wasn’t exactly a fan. “I’ll go out with a hat on, but as far as going out in public with no product in my hair, I bet it’s been 10 years since I’ve done that,” he told People at the time. “I never go out in public without product in my hair.”

It seems the DJ is having fun playing with his look while at home during the coronavirus quarantine. He also grew out his facial hair, which fans are loving. “Yo, beard’s coming in quite nicely,” he said in a video shared Wednesday, May 13. We think the scruff may just be here to stay, especially if Pauly’s close friend and costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has anything to say about it. “New look is fire,” he commented with the flames emoji. We agree!