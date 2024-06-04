Pals Scared for Cher's Safety After Boyfriend AE Edwards' Brawl

Cher’s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards showed his bad boy side during a brawl in Cannes with rapper Travis Scott. Now, loved ones are begging the smitten superstar to leave him before something terrible happens, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Cher’s friends and family are convinced she’s putting herself in serious danger by hanging around AE and his friends. He rolls with a seriously sketchy crowd, so it’s not really a big surprise he’s ended up in a brawl. This time it was a fist fight, but what about next time?” the insider explains.

“Her loved ones think she’s nuts for taking these sorts of risks. Cher is defending AE all the way and says there’s no reason to worry, but pretty much everyone in her life thinks this fight is just more proof he’s not the guy for her,” the source continued.

The “Believe” singer, 78, and the music producer, 38, raised eyebrows when their romance became public in November 2022, after the pair met at Paris Fashion Week two months earlier. Despite their 40-year age difference, the couple has made their relationship work, although her loved ones aren’t so sure about AE’s motives.

“They were already bothered by the age gap and convinced she was being taken for a ride, but now they’re scared for her safety. A woman of her age should not be around these sorts of volatile characters,” the insider reveals.

“At this point though she can’t be talked out of it and actually seems to be getting a thrill over all of this. Still, her friends aren’t going to stop trying to open her eyes to the danger she’s in,” the source adds.

Cher and AE put on a massive PDA display on May 23 when walking the red carpet at the annual Cannes amfAR gala. They openly made out and caressed each other while posing for photographers.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” songstress went on to perform at the benefit, but the night was marred when later on, AE became involved in a brawl with “The Trance” rapper, 33, at Richie Akiva‘s amfAR afterparty. The pair got into a shoving match onstage. Cher was not present for the altercation, which was captured on video.

The Oscar winner gushed about working with AE on new music while on the red carpet at the amfAR event.

“He and I are gonna start a new album. We haven’t started yet. He’s going to produce it,” she told reporters.

“Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that. I think like any artist, when you’ve got something good, you’re excited,” Cher added.