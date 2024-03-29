Pop legend Cher, who’s been dating Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37, for more than a year, is so enamored of the producer’s 4-year-old son, Slash (mom is ex Amber Rose), it’s given her baby fever! “She’s telling AE it’s her dream in life to have another baby,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She missed the boat on freezing eggs and hiring a surrogate but adoption is something she very much would like to do.”

The source adds that the “Turn Back Time” singer doesn’t think she’s too old to be a mom again: “She stays fit and plans to live well into her 90s like her mom.” Perhaps Cher’s sometimes-frosty relations with her grown sons, Chaz and Elijah, have her yearning for a do-over. “She was so career focused when they were young,” says the source. “She’ll appreciate being a mom this time around.”