Cher believes in love all right. So much so, the singer is ready to take the plunge for the third time. “She’s madly in love with A.E.,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, referring to music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. “They’ve had their ups and downs — they even briefly broke up once. But now they’re back together and stronger than ever.” (Cher’s rep denies the couple are getting married.)

The Grammy winner, whose ex-husbands include Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, recently said that falling for the 37-year-old went against everything she had previously preached. “I told my friends: Don’t fall in love with a younger man — we’re too old — and don’t ever fall in love by text. There goes that theory.”

While Cher may be thrilled about being a bride again, sources say her family is not. “Cher is worth $360 million — what if it all went to A.E. when she’s gone? Of course her family would expect that she’d have an ironclad prenup in place, but what if she doesn’t, or what if it wasn’t so ironclad after all? They want her to be happy, but there’s a 40-year age gap between the two of them. Her family thinks A.E. is just taking her for a ride.”