Uh oh. OutDaughtered star Adam Busby shared a sweet photo of his daughters during an outing, but the caption on the shot caused some controversy on Instagram among his fans.

“Took the girls out of the house this morning while @dbusby was gone doing @cadifitness stuff,” Adam, 37, wrote on the social media platform. “Had breakfast at a new spot and then ended up at @cabelas to look at the fish and buy more ammo. #outdaughtered #itsabuzzworld.”

A fan then commented, “Ammo? Wait do you guys hunt? Just need to clarify [because] if yes you lost a fan.” Adam didn’t appear to respond to the reply, but other fans wrote remarks like, “He’s at Cabela’s. Huge sporting/hunting goods store. He’s being facetious,” and, “He has every right to buy ammo for his family’s protection. If someone is breaking into your home, who are you going to call? A cop with a GUN. Only by the time a cop gets there, it may be too late.”

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Another fan simply replied, “Ammo?” to Adam’s photo, and in general, it seemed like Adam maybe should have made it more clear whether or not he was joking about buying that particular item while he was out and about with his family.

For the most part, people seemed to love getting another glimpse into Adam’s life with his girls. “Sounds like a great day!!” one fan commented. Another responded, “What a wonderful age they’re at! So much fun, I bet!” and one wrote, “We used to take our kiddos to see the fish and animals at Cabela’s too! It’s a great free outing. 😊.” Even Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff commented and said, “We literally had identical mornings!”

Adam is pretty used to dealing with controversial opinions on his Instagram posts. For example, he once shared a sweet photo of his wife, Danielle Busby, and their daughter Blayke on Instagram on January 2 and wrote “Lunch date! #itsabuzzworld.” Before long, a hater criticized their food and wrote, “And their salad comes out of a bag LOL.” Adam responded, “Ummm … that’s pretty much everywhere,” along with a shrug emoji. Mind your own business, people!

