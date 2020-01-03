Can’t trolls take a break? Adam Busby shared a sweet photo of his wife, Danielle Busby, and their daughter Blayke on Instagram on January 2, and almost immediately, a hater appeared in the comments.

“Lunch date! #itsabuzzworld,” Adam, 37, captioned the lovely photo of his spouse and daughter enjoying salads together at an Olive Garden. Someone who probably thought they were being clever commented, “And their salad comes out of a bag LOL.” Adam responded, “Ummm … that’s pretty much everywhere,” along with a shrug emoji.

Courtesy Adam Busby/Instagram

The hater kept trying though, and replied again, “Umm the Italian place I go to makes it fresh. But if I’m gonna buy bag salad I’ll just go to the store and get it cheaper,” but Adam — perhaps wisely — did not choose to respond once more. However, other fans defended Adam and his family in the replies.

“Oh Lord, well don’t you just have life figured out,” one person said to the hater who commented. Another wrote, “Way to be a Debbie downer on a sweet post. What was your purpose?” Good point.

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Adam and Danielle, 36, have gotten pretty good at clapping back at people on social media. For instance, in June 2019, when someone tweeted at Adam, “#OutDaughtered Geez, every parent should know you do not have bedroom doors with locks, especially on toddler doors. Bad move there,” he replied, “Hey we have a perfect parent joining us tonight! Welcome to the party! Thanks for all the great criticism … I mean advice … 🙃#outdaughtered.”

But Danielle is pretty skilled at dealing with trolls, too. On December 16, 2018, the reality TV mom posted a photo on Instagram of one of her daughters, Hazel, and someone questioned the pool in the background of the shot. They wrote, “Why doesn’t the pool have a fence around it?” Danielle replied, “We just moved into this lease house and they came to get ale [sic] measurement and it’s on order. Don’t worry … I’m paranoid without the fence. Ready for it to come get installed!”

It’s got to be exhausting to constantly deal with people’s opinions and comments on Twitter and Instagram. Thankfully, it seems like the OutDaughtered couple can handle them all.