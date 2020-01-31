Danielle Busby and the ‘OutDaughtered’ Quints Dancing to Britney Spears and Taylor Swift Is a Friday #Mood

The Busbys can’t calm down … because it’s Friday! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby took to Instagram to share several clips of his wife, Danielle Busby, and their all-girl quintuplets — Olivia Marie, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate and Riley Paige — dancing to Britney Spears and Taylor Swift, and it is definitely a #mood.

“You got that, mama?” Adam jokes while their daughters teach her some moves. “Can you do this, mommy?” Hazel sweetly adds with a spin while bopping to “Oops … I Did It Again.” Watch the video above to see the clip for yourself!

