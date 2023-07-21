Welcome to Plathville stars Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath seemingly shut down rumors that they’re headed for divorce when they ​were spotted ​attending a dinner party together.

Olivia, 25, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 20, to share a group photo that included her, Ethan, 25, and a group of friends enjoying an outdoor dinner. The TLC personality didn’t reveal details about the occasion and only captioned the post with a heart hands emoji.

The post marks the first time Olivia and Ethan have appeared in a photo together on social media since rumors began to swirl that they ccalled it quits in. In June, Olivia’s sister Sophia Meggs-Roberts fueled divorce rumors when she wrote in a now-deleted YouTube comment, “I’m Olivia’s sister. Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce. And season 5 should be out very soon.”

Olivia took to Instagram to respond to Sophia’s comment later that month, stating that her sister is “not a reliable source” when it comes to her “personal life.”

“Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in,” the reality star wrote. “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

Fans likely weren’t surprised by the split rumors, as Olivia and Ethan’s ups and downs have been documented on Welcome to Plathville. They even separated during season 3, which was filmed nearly two years after they tied the knot.

At the time, Olivia told Ethan that she wasn’t happy living with his family in Cairo, Georgia, and wanted to move to a “bigger city” to “be more stimulated.” Ethan wasn’t sold on the idea and responded, “As long as I’m with you, I’m probably not ever going to come back to the environment that I like.”

The Virginia native ended up moving out of the Plath family home and temporarily lived with a friend amid their disagreement, explaining that she made the decision so that her husband could “figure out what he wants.”

“I wanted Ethan to be able to make his own decisions and choices, and sometimes I’m really afraid that Ethan goes along with what I say, just because he doesn’t want to make me upset. But that’s not good for him either,” Olivia said at the time.

Courtesy of Olivia Plath/Instagram

However, the couple seemingly worked through their marital issues. Following the conclusion of season 3, season 4 began with Olivia and Ethan living together in Tampa, Florida.

Despite giving their relationship another try, Olivia and Ethan continued to struggle with communication issues. One of their problems included Ethan buying a fixer-upper car during their brief split, which Olivia had a problem with because she was not consulted about the decision.