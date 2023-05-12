Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath revealed that her younger brother Micah Meggs died at the age of 15 following a bike accident in May. An investigation has since been launched to look into the details surrounding his death. Keep scrolling to learn about the incident and get updates on the investigation.

When Did Micah Meggs Die?

The fatal accident took place on May 4, 2023.

Plath told her fans about her brother’s passing one day later on May 5. “Hey guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now,” the TLC personality shared via her Instagram Stories. “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.”

“I felt overwhelmed today thinking of all the texts/messages I haven’t answered today,” she continued in the statement. “So this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I’m taking personal/family time.”

Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash that resulted in a fatality, according to ABC News. The incident took place at 10:10 P.M.on Route 220 in Franklin County, Virginia.

What Was the Cause of Micah Meggs’ Death?

Meggs’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso, the Franklin County medical examiner confirmed to In Touch. At the time, his death was ruled an accident.

Who Is Being Investigated in Micah Meggs’ Death?

Authorities announced they are investigating the collision, according to a Virginia State Police press release obtained by In Touch on May 6.

Meggs was riding an electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord, which was traveling south in the right lane.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the incident.

How Many Siblings Does Olivia Plath Have?

The teen is survived by his parents, Don Meggs and Karen Meggs, as well as Olivia and their siblings Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris and Kirsten.

“Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman,” the Virginia native’s obituary read. “Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved.”