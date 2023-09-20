Odell Beckham Jr. has made a name for himself during his impressive career in the NFL, though he most recently made headlines for his romance with Kim Kardashian. In light of the relationship, fans likely can’t help but wonder what Odell’s net worth is and how he makes money.

What Is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Net Worth?

The Louisiana native has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Odell Beckham Jr. Make Money?

Odell began his career in the NFL by playing for the New York Giants in 2014. He started his career on a strong note and won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award that same year.

The athlete remained on the Giants until he began playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. After he experienced an ACL injury in 2020, Odell signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in November 2021.

Odell didn’t play during the 2022 season and focused on his recovery, though signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens for up to $18 million in April 2023, according to multiple reports.

How Else Does Odell Beckham Jr. Make Money?

In addition to playing professional football, Odell also makes money from his partnerships with several brands. Over the years, he has had endorsement deals with companies including Nike, Head, and Shoulders, Daniel Wellington, Dunkin’, EA Sports, Lenovo, Steiner Sports and Foot Locker.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Kim Kardashian?

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Kim is “dating” the NFL star in September 2023 amid reports the pair have been “hanging out.”

The couple began seeing each other after they both attended billionaire Michael Rubin‘s White party in the Hamptons in July. “They’re dating and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé Kardashian‘s kids] birthday parties a few weeks ago,” the insider told In Touch.

The relationship marks Kim’s first since she broke up with Pete Davidson in August 2022 after 10 months of dating. The former couple first connected when the mother of four hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. After they shared a kiss during an Aladdin sketch, the duo were spotted having romantic dates around Manhattan and Pete’s native Staten Island beginning in November of that year.

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth?

While Odell is a millionaire, his salary is not nearly as much as Kim makes. The Kardashians star currently has a net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.