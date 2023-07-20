Kim Kardashian ​admitted she regrets ​dating ​ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a whirlwind relationship without fully processing her divorce from Kanye West.

During the Thursday, July 20, episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, told her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner that she “jumped into another relationship so fast” with Pete, 29. The pair began dating in October 2021, which was just eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye, 46, in February of that year.

“It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things,” she admitted.

Kim then shared a piece of advice with her younger sisters. “It’s better to deal,” she said. “Heal … Deal, heal and then feel.”

The Skims mogul went on to reflect on Kanye’s controversies following their split, which included the “Gold Digger” rapper making anti-Semitic remarks and publicly slamming Pete. Despite the drama, she said that she doesn’t look at their marriage “negatively.”

“I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life,” Kim explained. “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed children North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, during their relationship.

While they were both declared legally single in March 2022, their divorce was finalized in November of that year.

Similar to Kim’s romance with Kanye, her relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum also wasn’t meant to be and they called it quits in August 2022.

Their split came one week after a source told Us Weekly that they had been experiencing challenges with long distance as Pete filmed in Australia and Kim remained in the U.S.

“They send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up,” the insider said. “The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them.”

Kim previously shared insight into her relationship with the Staten Island native during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

After acknowledging that Kanye attacked the couple several times online and in the press during their romance, Kim admitted she felt “a lot of guilt” after her split from Pete because he “went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye].”

Kim reflected on her relationship with Pete one week after fans saw her discuss Kanye’s changed behavior during the July 13 episode.

“It sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained in a confessional. “I always will [keep looking for that person.] You’ll always hope you’ll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do.”

She continued, “It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”