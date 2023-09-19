Kim Kardashian is ready for romance again as the reality star is “dating” NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., a source tells In Touch exclusively amid reports the pair have been “hanging out.”

The relationship began at billionaire Michael Rubin‘s White part in the Hamptons over the summer, where Kim had originally been linked to retired NFL legend Tom Brady following the A-list bash.

The source tells In Touch, “They’re dating and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family during one of [Khloé Kardashian‘s kid’s] birthday parties a few weeks ago.” Khloe and Tristan Thompson‘s son Tatum turned one-year-old on July 28, and the former couple threw him an elaborate space-themed birthday party while surrounded by family and friends.

This would be Kim’s first relationship since she and comedian Pete Davidson split in August 2022 after 10 months of dating. The pair connected when the Skims founder hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021, and the two shared a kiss during an Aladdin sketch. By early November, the duo were spotted having romantic dates around Manhattan and Pete’s native Staten Island.

Kim and Pete became Instagram official thanks to rapper Flavor Flav, who shared a photo of the couple along with the SKKN founder’s mom, Kris Jenner, as they celebrated the Bupkis star’s 28th birthday on November 16, 2021, at the family matriarch’s lavish Palm Springs estate.

As Kim and Pete became more serious, the more upset her ex-husband, Kanye West, became. He threatened the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor on social media, despite Kim filing for divorce in February 2021, and was granted legal single status by a Los Angeles judge in February 2022. The former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Odell just got out of a long-term relationship with model Lauren Wood. Fans became aware of the romance when they made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The former Los Angeles Rams player and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, son Zydn, on February 17, 2022. At the time, Odell shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Odell shared birthday wishes to Lauren in March 2023, captioning an Instagram post, “Just wanna say happy Bday to Ya! It’s been crazy to watch you become a dope momma and really embracing everything that comes wit it! You truly are an incredible person, Z & I are forever grateful.” It’s unclear when the couple split.

The athlete is currently playing for the Baltimore Ravens. He suffered an ankle injury during the team’s September 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and had to leave the game.