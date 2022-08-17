Proud mom! Nadya “Octomom” Suleman celebrated her octuplets’ milestone of starting the eighth grade with a sweet Instagram post.

“First day of 8th grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders,” Nadya, 47, wrote alongside a photo of all eight kids lined up in front of her garage on Tuesday, August 16. “I love you ❤️.”

She then addressed any potential trolls, writing, “Side note to critics: their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you.”

Shortly after Nadya shared the post, her followers noted how grown up the kids look in the comments section. “OMGOSH. They are all on their way to high school. Time is no joke,” one person wrote. Another added, “Time is flying! You’re a great mom Nadia!!! You’re doing it!!!”

Nadya shared the special moment after she celebrated her 47th birthday with all 14 of her kids on July 10.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“I feel so blessed to be surrounded by so much love. All 14 kids (plus a couple of my oldest kid’s significant others), wished me a happy 47th birthday this weekend,” she wrote alongside a video that captured her blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

The California native then revealed that some of her kids made a special meal and dessert to celebrate her birthday. “Then a few of my youngest ‘chefs’ surprised me with a homemade vegan marble cake, donut balls and lasagna … this is all that matters to me, family and the love we have for one another,” she concluded in the caption.

Nadya rose to fame in 2008 while she was expecting octuplets. Over the years, she has shared glimpses into her life as a mother of 14.

Despite feeling comfortable about sharing information about her own life on social media, the public figure has made a point to respect the privacy of her kids.

She previously explained that her oldest child, Eli, has chosen not to let her share photos of him on social media. However, he did let her post a little information about him in July 2020. Alongside a snap of a dirt bike loaded up into the back of a pickup truck, Nadya revealed the activity was one of his favorites. “Thanks, Eli (my oldest son who’s 19 and not in photo), for allowing me to share at least something about you and what you love to do!” she captioned the post. “Maybe one day you will actually be in the picture.”