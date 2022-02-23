Milestone moment! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman celebrated her octuplets turning 13 in the sweetest way, taking her children to the bowling alley and a nearby park in Laguna Niguel, California.

The Suleman brood opted for a belated shindig on Monday, February 7, nearly two weeks after their official birthdays on January 26.

Nadya, 46, famously welcomed her octuplets, Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai, back in 2009, at which time she was already the mom to six other children, Ameerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Jonah, Joshua and Aidan, making up her brood of 15 including her.

Since she first made headlines, the media personality (who goes by Natalie Suleman on Instagram) has led a quieter life while posting photos of her family on social media, giving a glimpse into their routines, homeschooling and more.

In honor of the Octuplets’ milestone birthday, Nadya shared a throwback photo of her large family and rejoiced at the people they were becoming.

“You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” she captioned a photo on January 26. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, non-materialistic and loving, fearing, followers of God … I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you.”

Nadya has prided herself on instilling values in her kids and even told them about her past, so they don’t have any secrets between them.

“We talk about everything,” she said in a rare 2018 interview with The New York Times, while her daughter Amerah added, “[Our mom has] been fighting for our family for 10 years now. No matter what, she’s never going to give up and I know that.”

Nadya’s son Joshua also told The Times that being a part of a big brood has some perks, telling the publication, “Some of my friends don’t have any siblings, so they want to know what it’s like. It’s nice to have someone to play with.”

