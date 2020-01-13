‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Shows Off Gorgeous Figure in New Selfie About Her ‘Fitness Journey’

She’s hoping to inspire others. Nadya Suleman, otherwise known as “Octomom,” flaunted her toned figure in a new selfie posted on Sunday, January 12, while opening up about her fitness journey over the years. The former TV personality said she first “discovered” the gym back in 1991 and now, it has changed her life for the better.

The mother of 14 mentioned how she was able to constructively channel her “anger, emotional pain etc. into working out,” adding how the stairmaster has been her go-to for stress relief.

“Pressing on 99 min (highest it goes), no trainer, just my mind on ‘go.’ If I do not achieve 10 miles (at least 500 floors), I continue past 99 minutes,” she shared in the caption.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya said she has been climbing approximately 45 to 50 miles per week, in addition to lifting light weights, for almost three decades.

The star who goes by the name Natalie Solomon/Suleman on Instagram also addressed how it’s helped her as a parent. She explained that exercising keeps up her mental and physical strength, stamina as well as her endurance.

“Ever since the octuplet pregnancy broke both my back and ribs, if I did not workout I would be wheelchair bound and unable to care for my family,” the 44-year-old wrote.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

As fans may recall, Nadya became a household name when she gave birth to a healthy set of octuplets in January 2009, welcoming Makai, Josiah, Isaiah, Jonah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Nariyah and Noah, to the world. At the time, she already had six other children: Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan, and fraternal twins, Calyssa and Caleb.

So, how did she get back on her grind? Nadya returned to regular activities just days after “birthing EVERY child, including the octuplets.” The college graduate did core exercises, light weights and walking daily while pushing her kids around in a stroller or wagon.

“I believe my active lifestyle significantly contributed to maintaining and strengthening my mental and physical health,” she continued, while stressing the importance of staying in shape. “We [parents] set the stage for our children’s future health. I chose to instill the value of health and fitness by leading the lifestyle I want my kids to live.”