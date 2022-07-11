Birthday girl! Nadya “Octomom” Suleman celebrated her 47th birthday with “all 14” of her kids.

Nadya took to Instagram on Sunday, July 10, to share a video of her blowing out candles as all of her children watched. “I feel so blessed to be surrounded by so much love. All 14 kids (plus a couple of my oldest kid’s significant others), wished me a happy 47th birthday this weekend,” she wrote.

The proud mother then revealed that some of her kids made a special meal and dessert to celebrate her birthday. “Then a few of my youngest ‘chefs’ surprised me with a homemade vegan marble cake, donut balls and lasagna … this is all that matters to me, family and the love we have for one another,” she concluded.

The post also included the hashtags #SimpleHumbleLifeFullOfLove, #TheBiggerTheFamilyTheBiggerTheWish, #Grateful, #Blessed and #DogMom, referencing her T-shirt in the video that read, “Dog Mum.”

Unimedia/Shutterstock

Nadya has regularly kept her fans up to date on her life since entering the public eye in 2008 while expecting octuplets. Over the years, she has shared glimpses into her birthday celebrations in the past.

In 2020, the famous parent celebrated her 45th birthday with all her kids. She took to Instagram to reveal that she spent the day “sleeping in, working out” and then fitting in quality time with her children. Nadya even shared a photo of herself surrounded by some of her children, though noted that not everyone that celebrated her special day was included in the photo.

Despite feeling comfortable about sharing information about her own life with her social media followers, Nadya has made a point to respect the privacy of her kids.

Her oldest child, Eli, has chosen not to let his mom share photos of him on social media, but he did let her post a little information about him in July 2020. Alongside a shot of a dirt bike loaded up into the back of a pickup truck, the California native revealed the activity was one of his favorites. “Thanks, Eli (my oldest son who’s 19 and not in photo), for allowing me to share at least something about you and what you love to do!” she captioned the snap. “Maybe one day you will actually be in the picture.”