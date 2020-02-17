She gives them a treat every once in a while. Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. Octomom, offered her Instagram followers a “glimpse” at a pizza party she had with her kids and revealed just how intense their vegan diet is.

“I believe we all have the ability to either destroy, or repair, heal and strengthen every cell in our body based solely on what we ingest, digest and absorb,” Nadya, 44, wrote in the caption of several photos she shared on February 16. “When we consistently introduce toxins and chemicals into our system (smoking, drinking alcohol, animal products, fake processed foods, refined sugar), our cells become damaged and every system in the body is deleteriously affected.”

She noted that 13 of her 14 kids are vegan, and added, “I allow my children (and myself) to enjoy some vegan ‘junk’ once per week at the most. This way they do not feel deprived, and learn the value of self-discipline.” That “junk” in this case seemed to be pizza made with all-natural ingredients, cookies and chips — all things most kids like, right?

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya has been very open about her vegan lifestyle and how hard she works to feed her kids “clean” food. And it seems to be paying off.

“I’m sharing just a glimpse of how healthy my kids and I live,” she wrote on Instagram. “My daughter Calyssa (pictured ingesting raw chard) has internalized and now exhibits similar healthy behaviors as me. My oldest, Eli, used to eat burgers nearly daily, and now is vegan on his own volition.”

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“We parents couldn’t possibly conceptualize how impactful our actions are on our children,” she added. “They are sponges, seeping in everything we do, far more than everything we say.”

Nadya then explained that she, personally, is vegan because she doesn’t want to “contribute to the unnecessary, merciless suffering of sentient beings.” She believes the way her family lives and the way they eat has helped them with their immunity, energy, physical fitness and more. As evidence, she cited the fact that none of them have ever had a flu shot.

Her kids looked pretty happy in the photos she shared, whether they were chowing down on pizza or a piece of chard. Ultimately, what matters is that they’re healthy and content — and they seemed thrilled to be getting their “treat,” even if it’s not the same sort of “treat” other kids might be used to!