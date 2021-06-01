Nicki Minaj is one proud mama! The “Seeing Green” rapper gifted fans with a rare video of her cute son learning to walk.

Nicki, 38, captured her 8-month-old son attempting to take his first steps in a video shared via Instagram on May 29. The little one, whose name she has yet to reveal, rocked a white onesie and plaid sneakers in the adorable snap.

“Are you trying to do all of that today?” She asked her baby boy in the clip as he stood up with the help of Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty. “Are you gonna try and do all of that today? Am I bothering you?”

The “Super Bass” singer also quipped that her son wanted her to “leave [him] alone already.”

Some of Nicki’s celebrity pals commented their love and gushed over the little one. Tamar Braxton joked, “Let me babysit.” DJ Clue chimed in, “He bout to start running soon…here comes trouble!” Normani commented a series of heart-eyes emojis and wrote, “Young king.”

Nicki and Kenneth, 43, welcomed their son in September. She announced the joyous news she expecting her first child four months earlier via a gorgeous maternity shoot posted on Instagram. “#Preggers,” she wrote in July 2020. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

While the Barbershop 3: The Next Cut star has yet to reveal her baby boy’s name, she hinted at his nickname while sharing his first photos via Instagram in January 2021. “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she captioned a set of six photos and videos of her first child.

“Wishing you guys a happy [and] prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love [and] support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time,” the New York native said.

Despite not giving away her little man’s moniker, she did open up about possible name choices during a chat on her Queen Radio show in January. “You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it,” she explained. “A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, ‘Nah.’ His name was going to be Ninja.” She added, “I changed it at the last minute.”