From music icon to mama! Nicki Minaj has cherished every minute spent with her baby boy after his arrival in September 2020, treating Barbz to photos of her son’s stylish outfits and milestones at just a few months old.

The rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are adjusting to parenthood quite well following her surprise pregnancy announcement in July of last year.

“#Preggers,” the Grammy nominee captioned her baby bump debut at the time, garnering several congratulatory comments. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well-wishes.”

While she has yet to share her son’s name with fans, in May 2021, the “TROLLZ” hitmaker shared an open letter on her website detailing some of her most personal feelings. Nicki revealed that becoming a mother to “Papa Bear” inspired her and filled her heart in a way that she couldn’t believe.

“Each day creates a new and fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it. Like. He’s just a cute liddo marshmallow. I can’t take it,” the Trinidad native gushed. “His favorite movie is Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and won’t stop watching it. LOL.”

“He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive… it’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on,” Nicki continued. “Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just … Wow.”

The lyricist has also made a point to stand by her man after fans questioned why she would get serious with a registered sex offender back in December 2019. “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” Nicki clapped back about his legal troubles via Instagram at the time, which came shortly after they went public with their on-again romance. “But go awf, Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Nicki and her husband exchanged their vows in Los Angeles, California, in October 2019, having first dated as teenagers before reconnecting in 2018.

