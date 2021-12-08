Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s Relationship Timeline: How the Couple Met and Where They Stand Today

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have supported each other through coparenting, as the couple both have children from previous relationships, and through heartbreak. Now, following the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen, the pair will always have a powerful connection.

Nick is the father to six other children: Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden and Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell, and Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa. Zen was Cannon and Scott’s first child together.

The model has a daughter from a previous relationship. The couple welcomed Zen, Nick’s seventh child, on June 23 — nine days after Nick welcomed twins Zion and Zillion on June 14 with Abby.

Alyssa announced Zen’s birth on Instagram, writing, “I will love you for eternity 6-23-21,” alongside black-and-white photos of her cradling the newborn and a snap of her holding her baby bump.

According to the TV personality, around the time Zen was two months old, they noticed a “little sinus thing.”

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” Nick said on The Nick Cannon Show on December 7, 2021. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too, we called it a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it, but I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing.”

During what Nick and his family believed would be a “routine” visit, it was discovered that Zen had a malignant tumor and would have to have surgery immediately to drain the fluid.

Nick announced on his show the loss of his and Alyssa’s first child together, revealing that Zen battled Hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer. Before the emotional announcement, the family kept their son’s health condition private.

During the show, Nick thanked healthcare workers, his family and specifically Alyssa.

“Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom,” Nick said on his daytime talk show.

“I have so much faith in the Lord, faith in God,” he said at the time. “People will often tell me to pay for the miracle. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength, and that’s why I’m here today. I can fight through this.”

