Alyssa Scott shared throwback videos of her 5-month-old son, Zen, after Nick Cannon broke the news of their infant’s passing from a brain tumor on December 7.

Scott posted several precious close-up videos of their baby boy via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, giving an intimate look at what their life at home was like.

Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock

Fans have been sharing their condolences to Cannon, 41, and Scott, who reportedly met while she appeared as a model on his MTV sketch comedy series Wild ‘N Out.

“I haven’t even shared this with anybody. Not even the crew. Just because there is so much going on in the world. I had a tough, very tough weekend,” the comedian told his live audience while hosting The Nick Cannon Show on December 7, before showing his “Pic of the Day,” which was of Zen. “Before the show started, in the summertime, Zen was born in June,” he went on. “It was a great day, y’all know I got a lot of kids. Zen is my youngest. It was so exciting.”

Cannon explained that Zen started developing what appeared to be sinus issues, and they later found out some tough news, revealing doctors found a malignant tumor in Zen’s head. “Immediately, we had to have surgery. Brain surgery,” he continued.

“Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen,” he gushed about Scott’s resilience before revealing that things took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving 2021.

“The process sped up,” he further explained. “If anybody knows how cancer is, it was cancer in the brain. And the tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

Instagram(2); Shutterstock

To honor their baby boy, Scott and Cannon visited the ocean with their son on December 5, where he held Zen “for the last time.”

Prior to his devastating reveal about Zen, the pair had opted to keep their son’s health issues under wraps.

“You never know what someone is going through,” Cannon said on his talk show. “Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them.”