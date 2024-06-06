New Photos of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Home Appear on Zillow

A new sign pointing to trouble in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s marriage has emerged, as new photos of their $60 million Beverly Hills home have been added to the mansion’s Zillow page.

Pictures of the interior had been taken down after the pair purchased the estate in May 2023. They were added sometime between June 1 and June 5, The Daily Mail reported.

A two-story entryway leading to a living room is seen in one photo, along with another interior living area next to doors that open to the property’s expansive pool.

Snapshots of luxurious side-by-side massage tables are seen in their own room, a gym featuring basketball and pickleball courts with a high ceiling featuring chandeliers and a massive glam room with barber’s chairs, mani-pedi stations and mirrored walls with exquisite lighting for getting makeup done show just how large Ben, 51, and Jen, 54, lived in the mansion.

The house is still listed as sold and not on the market, with the purchase price of $60,850,000, and the date of sale as 5/31/23.

Ben has been living in a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, which is closer to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children. He was photographed leaving the property in his car on May 16. Two days prior, Jennifer was snapped by paparazzi house hunting in Beverly Hills on May 14.

In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that Ben had moved out and the pair were heading for a split.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dished. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source added.

On March 1, a source told In Touch that money was a point of contention between the pair, including their 17-bedroom, 30-bathroom mansion. “Ben was thinking more along the lines of $20 million for the house,” revealed a source. “But Jen overruled him.”

“Their bills are through the roof,” the source noted, citing the “Let’s Get Lout” singer’s love of private jets, designer shopping sprees and more. “It’s all eating away at their bank accounts.”

Jennifer splashed out $20 million of her own money to fund a multimedia project to go along with her album This Is Me… Now, a set of songs about her romance with Ben that dropped on February 16.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In an accompanying Prime Video documentary titled The Greatest Story Never Told, Jennifer exposed previously private aspects of the duo’s relationship, from calling off their 2003 wedding to reuniting in 2021. The couple went on to elope in July 2022, followed by a lavish formal ceremony the following month at Ben’s Georgia estate.

The Gone Girl star confessed, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

Jennifer added, “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this, [but] he doesn’t want to stop me.”