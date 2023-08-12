It All Started With Michelle! All the Times the Duggar Ladies Have Faced Mom-Shaming

With nearly 20 kids and more than 30 grandchildren in the ever-growing family, the Duggars have had their fair share of parenting criticism. From Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) to cousin Amy King (née Duggar) and the matriarch herself, Michelle Duggar, the 19 Kids and Counting alums are no strangers to being mom-shamed.

Jessa, who shares children Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy and Fern with her husband, Ben Seewald, previously opened up about her experience with mom shamers, saying, “You have to be careful not to just become jaded at people.”

“Whenever I look at people who are super, super negative or super hateful in their comments, a lot of times they’re not real people in the sense that, like, it’s an account that has zero posts, zero followers created specifically for hating,” Jessa explained to Us Weekly in July 2020. “We just have to remind ourselves, like, we don’t live for the approval of every single person out there. We love each other. We love our kids. We love God and we try to live our lives to please God. … You can’t please every single person out there.”

She continued, “We don’t really know the experience of that person and what they’re going through. You know, maybe they’ve had a really rough day … I think it’s important to be understanding and just kind of take people where they’re at.”

The mother of four is certainly not the only Duggar mama to experience online hate, however.