Even though she’s taken aim at her parents’ controversial tactics throughout 2023, Jill Duggar was slammed by fans after a video resurfaced on social media of her sharing a parenting hack she learned from mom Michelle Duggar.

In the video that was posted on YouTube in 2018, Jill showed her followers how to use a car seat with an umbrella stroller. “A little trick my mama taught me for creating a basic, compact infant stroller,” she captioned the video. In the clip, the Counting On alum is seen pulling the handlebar of the car seat all the way back before sliding it over on top of the stroller.

“This is super nice whenever you’re in a hurry, you don’t have a lot of space and you can’t fit the super, bulky stroller in the car,” she continued. “Little trick from my mom that I use all the time.”

After the video was reposted in a Duggar online forum on July 22, users were quick to slam the TLC personality for the “unsafe” tip.

“This really, really pissed me off when watching the show,” one user wrote. “They were rolling in money by the time precious miracle came along, and they couldn’t be bothered to buy their extremely fragile micro premie a proper stroller.”

Meanwhile, another added, “I won’t even use an umbrella stroller for my 2-year-old because I don’t think they’re safe enough. Kids are a flight risk.”

While the mom of three formerly shared her mother’s parenting tip, Jill, her husband, Derick Dillard, and cousin Amy King recently spoke out in the Prime docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, on their experiences under the Duggar family’s following of the Institute in Basic Life principles.

IBLP is a strict religion that the former 19 Kids & Counting stars practiced and that Michelle and her husband, Jim Bob Duggar, have preached in their home. The institution — which was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961 — sparked controversy because of its patriarchal-dominated standards and mistreatment of women.

Throughout the docuseries, which was released on June 2, Jill made several allegations against her family as well as IBLP. “My dad does control a lot of things in the family,” she said. “Family relationships were already kinda rocky … Everything within the family dynamic has shifted, and not for the better.”

In response to Shiny Happy People, Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement challenging the docuseries.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love,” the couple wrote on their website on June 1. “Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”