Miley Cyrus has taken sweet revenge on her estranged father, Billy Ray Cyrus — on the top of the country charts.

The 31-year-old “Party in the USA” singer’s new duet, “II Most Wanted,” from Beyoncé‘s first country album, Cowboy Carter, is blowing away her dad’s latest duet, “After the Storm,” with his wife, Firerose, whom he married in October of last year.

“Miley teaming with Beyoncé is a major coup. Cowboy Carter is the most talked-about album this century,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Billy Ray’s already recorded three duets with Firerose that turned out to be duds and Miley’s upstaging his new one. He’s desperate to make his wife a star — but the public is just yawning!”

Miley and her 62-year-old father’s often fractured relationship turned even frostier after he divorced her mom, Tish Cyrus, in 2022.

The “Flowers” singer didn’t even attend the nuptials when he married his 34-year-old new wife.

“It gives Miley satisfaction she’s the toast of the music world right now while her dad can’t get arrested,” says a source.

In February, the “Wrecking Ball” artist seemingly snubbed her father when accepting her first Grammy Award.

After taking home Record of the Year for her song “Flowers,” Miley got personal in her speech, but failed to mention Billy Ray. However, other family members and loved ones got a shoutout.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” Miley concluded in her speech at the time. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”