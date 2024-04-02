Beyonce Rocks Leather Outfit at 2024 iHeartRadio Awards

Queen Bey is in the building. Beyoncé arrived at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, for the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards, where she received the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer, 42, looked glamorous in a plunging leather ensemble, which she paired with a western hat to fit the theme of her latest album, Cowboy Carter. Although she didn’t walk the red carpet, she turned heads when she took the stage to accept her award.

Ahead of the awards show, iHeartMedia said of the R&B star, “Few artists in the course of history have taken creative risks, successfully transformed their music and influenced pop culture on the level that Beyoncé has. … Beyoncé is the true definition of the modern-day artist innovator.”