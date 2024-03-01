Dolly Parton is playing peacemaker in Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus’ fractured relationship.

Billy Ray, 62, and Miley, 31, have had a troubled past dating back to their Hannah Montana days, but the father-daughter relationship hit an all-time low following Billy Ray’s divorce from Tish Cyrus and subsequent marriage to current wife Firerose.

Miley served as maid of honor when Tish, 56, married actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023. However, the “Flowers” artist was not in attendance when her dad married 28-year-old Firerose just two months later. She threw another public diss at her famous father while accepting her first Grammy Award in February 2023, failing to thank the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer in her speech.

Dolly, 78, one of Billy Ray’s oldest friends and godmother to Miley, “can’t stand that they’re not talking,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly.”

“Dolly told Miley she admires her principles, but cutting her own father out of her life is a mistake she’s going to regret forever,” the insider adds. “And she told Billy Ray to apologize to Miley — even if he feels like he has nothing to apologize for!”

Sources say Dolly’s actions may be helping to thaw the family’s problems. “Billy Ray and Miley both have their pride and want to stand their ground — but neither one wants to disappoint Dolly!”