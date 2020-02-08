Awkward? Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth both attended the same pre-Oscars party on Friday, February 7 — just one week after the former couple finalized their divorce.

Miley, 27, and Liam, 30, were both photographed outside of the WME event in Beverly Hills. The pop star opted for a casual look which included a white tank top, black pants and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the actor went with an all-black look. It’s unclear if the exes interacted or ran into each other at the party.

This marks the first time the “Mother’s Daughter” singer and the Hunger Games star were in the same place at the same time since they finalized their divorce on January 28. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, their divorce papers were filed by the Los Angeles County Court, and they would be officially single on February 22.

Miley and Liam first met in 2009 on the set of their hit movie The Last Song. They would go on to date off and on for the next decade, after finally getting back together in 2015. They tied the knot on December 23, 2018, in a very intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

But things quickly went south for the couple, and they went their separate ways in August 2019. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Miley’s rep confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly shortly after their split. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

After their breakup, Miley quickly moved on with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, who had just recently broken up with her husband, Brody Jenner, at the time. Their fling was brief and by September 2019, it had fizzled out. Miley is currently in a relationship with Australian pop star Cody Simpson, and they’ve been dating since October 2019.

Meanwhile, Liam has moved on as well. He was briefly linked to model Maddison Brown after the two were spotted holding hands in October 2019. Liam is currently dating model Gabriella Brooks, and they’ve been in a relationship since December 2019.