Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s Fight Rescheduled for November

It’s back on! Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s highly anticipated fight has a new date after being rescheduled due to Mike’s ulcer flareup.

“New date for paul vs tyson !! NOVEMBER 15, live on netflix,” the official Netflix account shared on Friday, June 7.

Fans were disappointed when Netflix announced the fight had been delayed on May 31.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flareup, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” a rep for Mike explained in a official statement via social media. “Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match.”

Mike, 57, and Jake, 27, were originally set to face off on July 20, but In Touch was the first to report that the “Baddest Man on the Planet” suffered a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” an eyewitness told In Touch on May 27. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.“

Before the flight took off, it had been delayed for two hours due to the extreme heat in Miami. The eyewitness said that The Hangover star hung out in the Admirals Club before the delay.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

“There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures,” the insider said.

While it seemed like the flight was smooth sailing once it took off, the source said that a pre-recorded message played over the speakers asking if there were any medical personnel on board, and they were asked to let a flight attendant know if they could assist.

“Then our screens said, ‘medical assistance needed,’ and repeated the same thing,” the source added. ​​“He was in first class, but we were in an exit row. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. [The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

However, the heavyweight champ ended up being OK.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” Mike’s rep said in a statement to In Touch. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”