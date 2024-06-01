Mike Tyson and has decided to postpone his wrestling match against Jake Paul after he was diagnosed with an ulcer flareup.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flareup, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” Mike’s team explained in a official statement via social media on Friday, May 31. “Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match.”

A new date for the fight, which was originally scheduled to take place on July 20, will be announced on June 7. Meanwhile, the fight will still be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, like originally planned.

Mike, 57, revealed that he had to delay the fight five days after In Touch exclusively reported he suffered a medical emergency on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” an eyewitness exclusively revealed at the time. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.“

The plane was delayed two hours before takeoff because the aircraft was deemed too hot due to the high temperatures in Miami. Meanwhile, the plane was delayed an additional 25 minutes once it arrived at LAX and the passengers were asked to stay on the plane as the paramedics dealt with Mike.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” the professional boxer’s rep said in a statement to In Touch. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Just hours after Mike’s medical emergency made headlines, Jake, 27, issued a statement about his opponent in a post via X. “You love to make ​s–t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed,” he wrote on Monday, May 27.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

Mike’s fight against Jake will mark his first time in the ring since he fought Roy Jones Jr. in a 2020 exhibition, which ended in a draw. The New York native rose to fame as an undisputed world heavyweight champ from 1987 to 1990, and he retired from the sport in 2005 as a boxing legend.

After the fight was announced, Jake promised to not go easy on Mike despite being 30 years younger than him. “So, I have to reciprocate that same energy,” he told TMZ on May 24. “But Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless. He’s the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall.”