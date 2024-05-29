Mike Tyson is on the mend. Two days after suffering a medical emergency on an airplane, the athlete gave an update on his condition and threw some shade at his upcoming boxing opponent Jake Paul.

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul,” Mike, 57, wrote via X on Tuesday, May 28. The post came just one day after Jake, 27, directed a threatening social media post at Mike, writing, “You love to make s–t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson.”

The men are set to go head-to-head in the boxing ring on July 20.

In Touch was first to exclusively report that Mike received medical attention during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 26. “Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” an eyewitness confirmed. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor – the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

Although Mike was in first class, the eyewitness had seen him board the plane earlier. The medical emergency took place about 30 minutes before the plane landed. “They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter,” the source added. “[The stewardess] said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

A rep for the boxer confirmed the news and said Mike was “doing great” after the incident. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” the publicist explained. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Although Mike appears confident about his upcoming face-off against Jake, he previously admitted to being nervous about getting in the ring with his much younger opponent. “Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it,” he said in April. “And that’s my personality. Like, right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible.”

It’s been nearly 19 years since Mike’s last professional fight. His bout against Jake will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and be streamed live on Netflix so fans around the world can see what happens as it all goes down.